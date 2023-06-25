Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Covea Finance

Covea Finance cut its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance owned 0.06% of Targa Resources worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 189,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 103,025 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,578,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,247,000 after purchasing an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $69.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.29. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

