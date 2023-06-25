Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up about 0.6% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth $127,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.59.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3484 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

