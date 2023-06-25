Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,047 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 10.4% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $31,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $95.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $99.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.99.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

