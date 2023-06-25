Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 27 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,684,000 after purchasing an additional 53,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $399.61 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $408.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $386.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.83. The firm has a market cap of $303.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

