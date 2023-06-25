Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.04.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $256.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.