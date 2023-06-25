Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $167.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.