The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,604,078,000 after buying an additional 198,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $123.03 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.06 and a 200 day moving average of $139.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

