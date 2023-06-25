The Sandbox 24-Hour Volume Tops $76.09 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001449 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $825.79 million and $76.09 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get The Sandbox alerts:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,869,731,926 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

