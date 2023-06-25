The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Lessened by Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lowered its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up 1.7% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 103,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

NYSE:WMB opened at $30.59 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

