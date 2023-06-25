Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16.94 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $239.21 million and approximately $16.94 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00044222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00031187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,186,219,625 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

