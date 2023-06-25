Toncoin (TON) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00004757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $4.91 billion and $13.68 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00018913 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014006 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,232.19 or 0.99991421 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.42350837 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $7,870,484.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

