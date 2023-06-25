Torah Network (VP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $12.48 Million

Torah Network (VP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Torah Network has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Torah Network token can currently be purchased for $1.88 or 0.00006148 BTC on major exchanges. Torah Network has a market capitalization of $12.48 million and $44,986.14 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Torah Network

Torah Network’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. Torah Network’s official website is torah.ink/index.html. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8.

Buying and Selling Torah Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 1.9965407 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $44,067.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Torah Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Torah Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

