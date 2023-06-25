Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Covea Finance

Covea Finance decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $20,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $218.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.15.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

