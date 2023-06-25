Traders Purchase High Volume of Rivian Automotive Call Options (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 151,179 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 35% compared to the typical daily volume of 111,851 call options.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

