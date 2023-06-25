Trumpcoin Price Reaches $0.0118 on Exchanges (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Trumpcoin has a total market capitalization of $340,950.41 and $1.28 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,890.47 or 0.06171160 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00043760 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031033 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014367 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

