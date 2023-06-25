Trust Co. of Oklahoma Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 202,376 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $96.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.38.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

