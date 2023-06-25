Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $1.93 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $194.58 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $201.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.57. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

