Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $582,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,359 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Comcast were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.