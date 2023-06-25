Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 348 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Intel were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $33.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

