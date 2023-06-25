Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 487 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

Shares of CVS opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.37. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.