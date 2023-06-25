Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 8 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $452,154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Booking by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking stock opened at $2,623.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,786.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,644.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,459.04.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

