Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 821 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,909,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,915,000 after acquiring an additional 642,960 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.7% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,365,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,537,000 after acquiring an additional 283,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Paper by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,839,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,214,000 after acquiring an additional 413,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,991,000 after acquiring an additional 557,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $30.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $45.17.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

