USDD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 24th. USDD has a market capitalization of $737.74 million and approximately $14.15 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One USDD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC on exchanges.

USDD Profile

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 738,148,590 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

