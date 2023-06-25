Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,528 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,416,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,147,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,727,000 after acquiring an additional 398,932 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $159.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $162.35.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

