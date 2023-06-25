Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 4.7% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $11,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

