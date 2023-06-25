Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $276.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.00. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $283.65. The company has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

