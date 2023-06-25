Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

