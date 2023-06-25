Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,193 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH opened at $57.84 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

