Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,534.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VOOV traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,848. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.18 and a fifty-two week high of $156.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.38.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
