Velas Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.32 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $35.32 million and approximately $549,591.70 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00043892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,466,849,394 coins and its circulating supply is 2,466,849,391 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

