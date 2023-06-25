Verasity Price Up 26% This Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $55.35 million and $6.37 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000595 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007268 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.