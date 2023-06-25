WAX (WAXP) Market Capitalization Tops $161.34 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $161.34 million and $3.47 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,004,272,056 coins and its circulating supply is 3,320,129,139 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,003,781,813.5439568 with 3,319,794,129.022935 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04998968 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $3,900,480.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.