West Bancorporation Inc. Acquires 242 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in 3M by 7.3% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 29,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 67.7% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $100.72 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3M



3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

