West Bancorporation Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.15.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $218.70 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.10.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.