West Bancorporation Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.