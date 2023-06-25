West Bancorporation Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

West Bancorporation Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.3% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,692 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $399.61 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

