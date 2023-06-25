WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0183

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.95 million and $234,856.98 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00289558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00012579 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017804 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000456 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003298 BTC.

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

