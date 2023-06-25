Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $734.25

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and $734.25 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wirtual has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Wirtual

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

