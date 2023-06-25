WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 23,184 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,184 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 9.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $50,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 10,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 74,687 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 89,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

EFA stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.61.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

