WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 500 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,522,000 after acquiring an additional 134,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.69.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.