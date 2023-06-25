WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 41,803 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 325,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,803 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.6% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

