WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,930 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,598,736,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.30 and a 200-day moving average of $146.34. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.89 and a 12-month high of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $418.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $217,137,684.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,724,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,499,565.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,917,280 shares of company stock worth $1,618,585,049 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.