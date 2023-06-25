WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $283.37 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $283.37 million and approximately $2.84 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006686 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012874 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02834994 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

