WP Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

WP Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $107.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.58. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.12.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.