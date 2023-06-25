WP Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

WP Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $85.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $95.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.