WP Advisors LLC Has $7.83 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 3.2% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

