WP Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 371.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

VB opened at $190.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.71 and its 200 day moving average is $190.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

