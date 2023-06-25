WP Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WP Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 2.4 %

PYPL stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Edward Jones downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.