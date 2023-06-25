WP Advisors LLC Sells 211 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

WP Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.1 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

