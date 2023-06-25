xSUSHI Trading 19.6% Higher Over Last Week (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One xSUSHI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xSUSHI has a market capitalization of $84.18 million and approximately $25,927.68 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

xSUSHI Profile

xSUSHI was first traded on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

